in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Take a look at this 1 story home with beautiful blend of modernity with original charm IN Hunterwood Forest. Large family room W/fireplace & high ceilings, formal dining w/3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Master bath has double sinks, his & hers closets designed with ease of living and entertaining in mind. Relaxingbackyard W/covered back patio & front courtyard Perfect for Sunday BBQ. Front sprinkler system. Great driveway for little ones to play. Cy-Fair schools and a quiet neighborhood