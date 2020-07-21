All apartments in Harris County
14330 Mirkwood Lane

14330 Mirkwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14330 Mirkwood Lane, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
If you are looking for a truly comfortable home then look no further! This lovely two story home in The Villas At Northpark offers you an open concept floor plan, good size bedrooms all with walk in closets, a two car attached garage and extended driveway with ample safe parking for your vehicles. Home sits on the corner of Mirkwood, steps away from the community pool and clubhouse which features plenty of green space. Easy access to 1960 and Interstate 45 Fwy. Plenty of restaurants and forms of entertainment just minutes away! Make this home yours today! Give us a call to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14330 Mirkwood Lane have any available units?
14330 Mirkwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14330 Mirkwood Lane have?
Some of 14330 Mirkwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14330 Mirkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14330 Mirkwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14330 Mirkwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14330 Mirkwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 14330 Mirkwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14330 Mirkwood Lane offers parking.
Does 14330 Mirkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14330 Mirkwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14330 Mirkwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14330 Mirkwood Lane has a pool.
Does 14330 Mirkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 14330 Mirkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14330 Mirkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14330 Mirkwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14330 Mirkwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14330 Mirkwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
