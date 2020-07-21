14330 Mirkwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

If you are looking for a truly comfortable home then look no further! This lovely two story home in The Villas At Northpark offers you an open concept floor plan, good size bedrooms all with walk in closets, a two car attached garage and extended driveway with ample safe parking for your vehicles. Home sits on the corner of Mirkwood, steps away from the community pool and clubhouse which features plenty of green space. Easy access to 1960 and Interstate 45 Fwy. Plenty of restaurants and forms of entertainment just minutes away! Make this home yours today! Give us a call to schedule a showing!