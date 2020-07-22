14318 Bryce Meadow Lane

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Price: $1395

Security Deposit: $1195

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1333

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath priced to lease today! This home is conveniently located minutes from the medical center, and may downtown activities! This home offers a spacious living room, roomy dinning area, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, carpet only in bedrooms, bedrooms with more than enough room for storage, nice backyard and much more! APPLY TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.