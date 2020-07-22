14318 Bryce Meadow Lane

Amenities
Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1333
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Extras: Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath priced to lease today! This home is conveniently located minutes from the medical center, and may downtown activities! This home offers a spacious living room, roomy dinning area, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, carpet only in bedrooms, bedrooms with more than enough room for storage, nice backyard and much more! APPLY TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.