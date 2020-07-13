All apartments in Channelview
Casa De Grande
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:01 PM

Casa De Grande

905 Ashland Rd · (281) 559-7637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

905 Ashland Rd, Channelview, TX 77530

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 090 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 019 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa De Grande.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
package receiving
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
package receiving
playground
Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan. You'll experience a wide selection of features and amenities at this community including convenient on-site parking options, high-speed internet access, and smoke free options. We offer true value and great service by providing very clean one and two bedroom apartment homes where everything works for very affordable rents. Every unit features full-sized kitchens with white appliances, custom cabinets, bright open floor plans with plush carpet and extra storage closets. Plenty of green spaces for each apartment faces a well-kept yard with colorful gardens shaded by beautiful, mature trees. It's time to love where you live. Stop by for a visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa De Grande have any available units?
Casa De Grande has 2 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Casa De Grande have?
Some of Casa De Grande's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa De Grande currently offering any rent specials?
Casa De Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa De Grande pet-friendly?
No, Casa De Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does Casa De Grande offer parking?
Yes, Casa De Grande offers parking.
Does Casa De Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa De Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa De Grande have a pool?
No, Casa De Grande does not have a pool.
Does Casa De Grande have accessible units?
No, Casa De Grande does not have accessible units.
Does Casa De Grande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa De Grande has units with dishwashers.
Does Casa De Grande have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Casa De Grande has units with air conditioning.
