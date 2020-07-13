Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry package receiving playground

Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan. You'll experience a wide selection of features and amenities at this community including convenient on-site parking options, high-speed internet access, and smoke free options. We offer true value and great service by providing very clean one and two bedroom apartment homes where everything works for very affordable rents. Every unit features full-sized kitchens with white appliances, custom cabinets, bright open floor plans with plush carpet and extra storage closets. Plenty of green spaces for each apartment faces a well-kept yard with colorful gardens shaded by beautiful, mature trees. It's time to love where you live. Stop by for a visit today.