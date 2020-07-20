12710 Autumn Mill Dr

Amenities

dogs allowed garage coffee bar air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single family house equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, induction range oven, air-conditioning, and a garage. The unit is close to Woodard Elementary School, Dr. Cheryl Corbett Salyards, and Cypress Creek High School, grocery stores include Kroger Texas, Kroger and Fiesta Mart, coffee shops include Crescent Moon Coffee Bar, Tapioca Master, and Starbucks, also close to Brother's Pizza Delivery, TACO PLUS and Mango Tree Thai Bistro. Also near Carolyn Wolff Park, Freshmeadow Park and Aron Ledet Park for everyday fun.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



