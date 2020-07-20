All apartments in Harris County
Location

12710 Autumn Mill Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single family house equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, induction range oven, air-conditioning, and a garage. The unit is close to Woodard Elementary School, Dr. Cheryl Corbett Salyards, and Cypress Creek High School, grocery stores include Kroger Texas, Kroger and Fiesta Mart, coffee shops include Crescent Moon Coffee Bar, Tapioca Master, and Starbucks, also close to Brother's Pizza Delivery, TACO PLUS and Mango Tree Thai Bistro. Also near Carolyn Wolff Park, Freshmeadow Park and Aron Ledet Park for everyday fun.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5668185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12710 Autumn Mill Dr have any available units?
12710 Autumn Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12710 Autumn Mill Dr have?
Some of 12710 Autumn Mill Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12710 Autumn Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12710 Autumn Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12710 Autumn Mill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12710 Autumn Mill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12710 Autumn Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12710 Autumn Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 12710 Autumn Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12710 Autumn Mill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12710 Autumn Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 12710 Autumn Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12710 Autumn Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 12710 Autumn Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12710 Autumn Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12710 Autumn Mill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12710 Autumn Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12710 Autumn Mill Dr has units with air conditioning.
