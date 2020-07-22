All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12418 Calico Falls Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12418 Calico Falls Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12418 Calico Falls Lane

12418 Calico Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12418 Calico Falls Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
5 bedroom home with 2 car detached garage, lots of off street parking with study& sparkling pool in the beautiful gated community of Lakes on Eldridge North which did not flood during Harvey. This house has so much to offer - light & bright, wood & tile throughout the first floor, large Living room & master bedroom overlooking pool, landscaped yard, great island kitchen, top of the line front load washer & dryer, yard & pool maintenance NOT included. Close to bus stop to Awty, Village & the British Int School. recently painted & new carpets - NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12418 Calico Falls Lane have any available units?
12418 Calico Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12418 Calico Falls Lane have?
Some of 12418 Calico Falls Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12418 Calico Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12418 Calico Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12418 Calico Falls Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12418 Calico Falls Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12418 Calico Falls Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12418 Calico Falls Lane offers parking.
Does 12418 Calico Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12418 Calico Falls Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12418 Calico Falls Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12418 Calico Falls Lane has a pool.
Does 12418 Calico Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 12418 Calico Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12418 Calico Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12418 Calico Falls Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12418 Calico Falls Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12418 Calico Falls Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine