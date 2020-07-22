12418 Calico Falls Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

5 bedroom home with 2 car detached garage, lots of off street parking with study& sparkling pool in the beautiful gated community of Lakes on Eldridge North which did not flood during Harvey. This house has so much to offer - light & bright, wood & tile throughout the first floor, large Living room & master bedroom overlooking pool, landscaped yard, great island kitchen, top of the line front load washer & dryer, yard & pool maintenance NOT included. Close to bus stop to Awty, Village & the British Int School. recently painted & new carpets - NO PETS.