12411 Santiago Cove Lane

Amenities
Did not flood. Great family home, well maintained and taken care of in a beautiful neighborhood. Nice circular flow, island kitchen with granite counter tops and recessed lighting, lots of cabinet space, expansive tile throughout the first floor, two sinks in Master bath and a separate shower, spacious Master bedroom has a fireplace, utility room in house, detached garage, game room has built-in shelves and a computer station, Plantation shutters. This is a Trendmaker home. Rent includes lawn maintenance