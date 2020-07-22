All apartments in Harris County
12411 Santiago Cove Lane
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

12411 Santiago Cove Lane

12411 Santiago Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12411 Santiago Cove Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
Did not flood. Great family home, well maintained and taken care of in a beautiful neighborhood. Nice circular flow, island kitchen with granite counter tops and recessed lighting, lots of cabinet space, expansive tile throughout the first floor, two sinks in Master bath and a separate shower, spacious Master bedroom has a fireplace, utility room in house, detached garage, game room has built-in shelves and a computer station, Plantation shutters. This is a Trendmaker home. Rent includes lawn maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

