Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Recently updated with new flooring, carpet (6 months ago), paint and kitchen appliances, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Cypress makes for the perfect family home! Large living area, den with a fireplace, formal dining room and 4 large bedrooms! French doors lead to the backyard featuring a wood deck and shaded yard perfect for family activities. Zoned to award winning Cy-Fair ISD schools and close to 249/99/290! Avail now, pets are case by case.