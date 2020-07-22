All apartments in Harris County
12328 Diane

12328 Diane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12328 Diane Lane, Harris County, TX 77067

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12328 Diane Troyer Way - Property Id: 91794

Two story home close to LP375 and I10 off Pellicano Rd. Located in the Soccoro ISD elementary and high schools less than one mile away. Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings 3bdrm (all upstairs) and 2.5 baths with whirlpool tub in master bath. Walk-in closet in master bath 3 utilities closets upstairs and two closets downstairs. Elevated dining formal living and family room with built-in's for TV and equipment. Also dish ready in den MBdrm and other Bdrm. Security system installed not active at this time. Plantation shutters on all windows. The front of the house is landscaped with rock and a few bushes which has a manual sprinkler system. Lawn in the backyard has automatic sprinkler system. Large 10' privacy fence with gates makes for a secure and secluded backyard. New carpet in installed on second floor for all bedrooms and loft. The house was converted to refrigerated air in 2016 and new roof June 2017.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91794
Property Id 91794

(RLNE4587590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12328 Diane have any available units?
12328 Diane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12328 Diane have?
Some of 12328 Diane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12328 Diane currently offering any rent specials?
12328 Diane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12328 Diane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12328 Diane is pet friendly.
Does 12328 Diane offer parking?
No, 12328 Diane does not offer parking.
Does 12328 Diane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12328 Diane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12328 Diane have a pool?
Yes, 12328 Diane has a pool.
Does 12328 Diane have accessible units?
No, 12328 Diane does not have accessible units.
Does 12328 Diane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12328 Diane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12328 Diane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12328 Diane does not have units with air conditioning.
