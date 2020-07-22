Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12328 Diane Troyer Way - Property Id: 91794



Two story home close to LP375 and I10 off Pellicano Rd. Located in the Soccoro ISD elementary and high schools less than one mile away. Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings 3bdrm (all upstairs) and 2.5 baths with whirlpool tub in master bath. Walk-in closet in master bath 3 utilities closets upstairs and two closets downstairs. Elevated dining formal living and family room with built-in's for TV and equipment. Also dish ready in den MBdrm and other Bdrm. Security system installed not active at this time. Plantation shutters on all windows. The front of the house is landscaped with rock and a few bushes which has a manual sprinkler system. Lawn in the backyard has automatic sprinkler system. Large 10' privacy fence with gates makes for a secure and secluded backyard. New carpet in installed on second floor for all bedrooms and loft. The house was converted to refrigerated air in 2016 and new roof June 2017.

