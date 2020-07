Amenities

Clean home, vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. We process applications and make decisions 7 days a week. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this fantastic one-story home, zoned to Katy ISD, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, formal dining room. Large family room with fireplace. Sprinkler system. Garage floor is finished. Very close to Grand Parkway with easy access to just about anywhere you want to go. Call today to schedule your showing.