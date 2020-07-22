12138 Oakcroft Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking

Great opportunity to secure a lovely home in the established and conveniently located neighborhood of Hunterwood Forest! Zoned to exemplary schools that are very close by. Situated on a sparingly traveled cul de sac with an extended driveway for your guests. Upon entering from the step-up porch you are greeted with soaring ceilings and immediately are drawn to the focal point that is the cobblestone fireplace. To the left you have a generous sunken formal dining room that flows right to the spacious island kitchen (being replaced with granite as you read this). In the kitchen you have a huge breakfast room for those weekend breakfast traditions with the family. The family room is centrally located, has elevated shed-style ceilings and beautiful built-ins. The right wing of the home features 3 guest bedrooms (1 can easily converted to an executive office), a large double vanity bathroom and the master suite. Spacious master suite leads to screened patio. Only 1 BD WITHOUT walk-in closet