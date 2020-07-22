All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
12138 Oakcroft Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:43 AM

12138 Oakcroft Drive

12138 Oakcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12138 Oakcroft Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Great opportunity to secure a lovely home in the established and conveniently located neighborhood of Hunterwood Forest! Zoned to exemplary schools that are very close by. Situated on a sparingly traveled cul de sac with an extended driveway for your guests. Upon entering from the step-up porch you are greeted with soaring ceilings and immediately are drawn to the focal point that is the cobblestone fireplace. To the left you have a generous sunken formal dining room that flows right to the spacious island kitchen (being replaced with granite as you read this). In the kitchen you have a huge breakfast room for those weekend breakfast traditions with the family. The family room is centrally located, has elevated shed-style ceilings and beautiful built-ins. The right wing of the home features 3 guest bedrooms (1 can easily converted to an executive office), a large double vanity bathroom and the master suite. Spacious master suite leads to screened patio. Only 1 BD WITHOUT walk-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12138 Oakcroft Drive have any available units?
12138 Oakcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12138 Oakcroft Drive have?
Some of 12138 Oakcroft Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12138 Oakcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12138 Oakcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12138 Oakcroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12138 Oakcroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12138 Oakcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12138 Oakcroft Drive offers parking.
Does 12138 Oakcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12138 Oakcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12138 Oakcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 12138 Oakcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12138 Oakcroft Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12138 Oakcroft Drive has accessible units.
Does 12138 Oakcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12138 Oakcroft Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12138 Oakcroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12138 Oakcroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
