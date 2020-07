Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home in Lakes on Eldridge North. Located in a cul-de-sac, offering a lot of privacy. Open floor plan with formal dining and study as well as an integrated family, kitchen, and breakfast areas. Luminous throughout, large master bedroom, and bathroom. Nice sized backyard. There is a covered patio in the backyard. This home never flooded. Come and see this wonderful home!