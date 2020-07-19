12003 Costa Del Rey Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court volleyball court

NEVER FLOODED - Nestled on a large corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Houston's most desired neighborhoods of Lakes on Eldridge North, a private gated community with more than 25 acres of green park space, lakes and nature! This beautiful two-story home offers an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, a light and bright kitchen with granite countertops, master suite with ensuite bath and walk-in closet, and a backyard oasis with a sparkling pool and waterfall, separate seating area, and outdoor kitchen! All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with home. Enjoy the serene outdoor living or take a quick five-minute walk to the state-of-the-art community clubhouse and recreation center, with a junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball courts, and tennis courts. Pool maintenance is included in lease!