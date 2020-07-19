All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12003 Costa Del Rey Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12003 Costa Del Rey Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

12003 Costa Del Rey Court

12003 Costa Del Rey Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12003 Costa Del Rey Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
NEVER FLOODED - Nestled on a large corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Houston's most desired neighborhoods of Lakes on Eldridge North, a private gated community with more than 25 acres of green park space, lakes and nature! This beautiful two-story home offers an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, a light and bright kitchen with granite countertops, master suite with ensuite bath and walk-in closet, and a backyard oasis with a sparkling pool and waterfall, separate seating area, and outdoor kitchen! All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with home. Enjoy the serene outdoor living or take a quick five-minute walk to the state-of-the-art community clubhouse and recreation center, with a junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball courts, and tennis courts. Pool maintenance is included in lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 Costa Del Rey Court have any available units?
12003 Costa Del Rey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12003 Costa Del Rey Court have?
Some of 12003 Costa Del Rey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 Costa Del Rey Court currently offering any rent specials?
12003 Costa Del Rey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 Costa Del Rey Court pet-friendly?
No, 12003 Costa Del Rey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12003 Costa Del Rey Court offer parking?
Yes, 12003 Costa Del Rey Court offers parking.
Does 12003 Costa Del Rey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12003 Costa Del Rey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 Costa Del Rey Court have a pool?
Yes, 12003 Costa Del Rey Court has a pool.
Does 12003 Costa Del Rey Court have accessible units?
No, 12003 Costa Del Rey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 Costa Del Rey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12003 Costa Del Rey Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12003 Costa Del Rey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12003 Costa Del Rey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77069
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Avenues at Cypress
21500 Cypresswood Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine