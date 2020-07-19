12003 Costa Del Rey Court

Amenities
NEVER FLOODED - Nestled on a large corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Houston's most desired neighborhoods of Lakes on Eldridge North, a private gated community with more than 25 acres of green park space, lakes and nature! This beautiful two-story home offers an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, a light and bright kitchen with granite countertops, master suite with ensuite bath and walk-in closet, and a backyard oasis with a sparkling pool and waterfall, separate seating area, and outdoor kitchen! All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with home. Enjoy the serene outdoor living or take a quick five-minute walk to the state-of-the-art community clubhouse and recreation center, with a junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball courts, and tennis courts. Pool maintenance is included in lease!