Harris County, TX
12002 Paladora Point Court
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:37 PM

12002 Paladora Point Court

12002 Paladora Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

12002 Paladora Point Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
So many features make this listing stand out from all the others in the prestigious subdivision of Lakes on Eldridge North. It is an immaculate one story home on an oversized lot with a resort style pool and hot tub. It boasts hardwood floors throughout the living areas and Master Bedroom. There is an abundance of natural light within the house and the bedrooms and closets are spacious.It has a large shaded patio area overlooking the pool which is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. It has a three car garage and a wide driveway. It will not take much imagination to picture your life and family living in this home from the moment you set foot onto the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12002 Paladora Point Court have any available units?
12002 Paladora Point Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12002 Paladora Point Court have?
Some of 12002 Paladora Point Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12002 Paladora Point Court currently offering any rent specials?
12002 Paladora Point Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12002 Paladora Point Court pet-friendly?
No, 12002 Paladora Point Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12002 Paladora Point Court offer parking?
Yes, 12002 Paladora Point Court offers parking.
Does 12002 Paladora Point Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12002 Paladora Point Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12002 Paladora Point Court have a pool?
Yes, 12002 Paladora Point Court has a pool.
Does 12002 Paladora Point Court have accessible units?
Yes, 12002 Paladora Point Court has accessible units.
Does 12002 Paladora Point Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12002 Paladora Point Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12002 Paladora Point Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12002 Paladora Point Court does not have units with air conditioning.
