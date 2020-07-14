12002 Paladora Point Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

So many features make this listing stand out from all the others in the prestigious subdivision of Lakes on Eldridge North. It is an immaculate one story home on an oversized lot with a resort style pool and hot tub. It boasts hardwood floors throughout the living areas and Master Bedroom. There is an abundance of natural light within the house and the bedrooms and closets are spacious.It has a large shaded patio area overlooking the pool which is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. It has a three car garage and a wide driveway. It will not take much imagination to picture your life and family living in this home from the moment you set foot onto the property.