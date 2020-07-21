All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:19 AM

11506 Staffordale Court

11506 Staffordale Court · No Longer Available
Location

11506 Staffordale Court, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Move-in Ready! Beautiful home situated on the cul-de-sac in Blackhorse Ranch. Features include a formal living room, dining room and a study with french doors or could be a 4th bedroom. Huge kitchen with Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, lots of 42" cabinets, sky light and built-in desk area. Master bedroom is spacious and master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower. Great backyard with a large covered patio and 2 fans, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to Hwy 290, Grand Parkway, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 Staffordale Court have any available units?
11506 Staffordale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11506 Staffordale Court have?
Some of 11506 Staffordale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 Staffordale Court currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Staffordale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 Staffordale Court pet-friendly?
No, 11506 Staffordale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 11506 Staffordale Court offer parking?
Yes, 11506 Staffordale Court offers parking.
Does 11506 Staffordale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 Staffordale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 Staffordale Court have a pool?
No, 11506 Staffordale Court does not have a pool.
Does 11506 Staffordale Court have accessible units?
Yes, 11506 Staffordale Court has accessible units.
Does 11506 Staffordale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11506 Staffordale Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11506 Staffordale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11506 Staffordale Court does not have units with air conditioning.
