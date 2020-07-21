11506 Staffordale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Move-in Ready! Beautiful home situated on the cul-de-sac in Blackhorse Ranch. Features include a formal living room, dining room and a study with french doors or could be a 4th bedroom. Huge kitchen with Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, lots of 42" cabinets, sky light and built-in desk area. Master bedroom is spacious and master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower. Great backyard with a large covered patio and 2 fans, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to Hwy 290, Grand Parkway, shopping and restaurants.