11131 Thunderhaven Drive

UPDATED AND AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! This cozy 4BR/2BA split floorplan is located in the quiet Harvest Bend Village neighborhood just down the street from the community pool. Features include new flooring, fresh paint throughout, granite countertops and new appliances. The high ceilings when you walk through the front door open up the living room/kitchen/dining combo making this property perfect for entertaining! Includes fridge, washer & dryer. Easy access to Beltway 8, 1960 and SH 249. Come check it out today!