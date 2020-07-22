All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:18 PM

11131 Thunderhaven Drive

11131 Thunderhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11131 Thunderhaven Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UPDATED AND AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! This cozy 4BR/2BA split floorplan is located in the quiet Harvest Bend Village neighborhood just down the street from the community pool. Features include new flooring, fresh paint throughout, granite countertops and new appliances. The high ceilings when you walk through the front door open up the living room/kitchen/dining combo making this property perfect for entertaining! Includes fridge, washer & dryer. Easy access to Beltway 8, 1960 and SH 249. Come check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11131 Thunderhaven Drive have any available units?
11131 Thunderhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11131 Thunderhaven Drive have?
Some of 11131 Thunderhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11131 Thunderhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11131 Thunderhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11131 Thunderhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11131 Thunderhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 11131 Thunderhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11131 Thunderhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 11131 Thunderhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11131 Thunderhaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11131 Thunderhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11131 Thunderhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 11131 Thunderhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 11131 Thunderhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11131 Thunderhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11131 Thunderhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11131 Thunderhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11131 Thunderhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
