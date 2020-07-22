11118 Creekline Meadow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Ready!!! The home was updated in September 2017. New Wood-Tile Flooring and Fresh Paint! Awesome home in gated subdivision on a cul-de-sac! Great location, very spacious and near freeways, shopping and Cy-Fair Schools!Island kitchen with appliances, corner gas log fireplace in open oversized living area, large Executive Master Suite with Garden Tub and double sinks.Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Ready to move in. Refrigerator included...Nice sized bedrooms. New refrigerator, stove & dishwasher. Microwave, Washer & Dryer also included. A must see!