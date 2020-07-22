All apartments in Harris County
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:14 PM

11118 Creekline Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

11118 Creekline Meadow Court, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Ready!!! The home was updated in September 2017. New Wood-Tile Flooring and Fresh Paint! Awesome home in gated subdivision on a cul-de-sac! Great location, very spacious and near freeways, shopping and Cy-Fair Schools!Island kitchen with appliances, corner gas log fireplace in open oversized living area, large Executive Master Suite with Garden Tub and double sinks.Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Ready to move in. Refrigerator included...Nice sized bedrooms. New refrigerator, stove & dishwasher. Microwave, Washer & Dryer also included. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 Creekline Meadow Court have any available units?
11118 Creekline Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11118 Creekline Meadow Court have?
Some of 11118 Creekline Meadow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 Creekline Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
11118 Creekline Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 Creekline Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 11118 Creekline Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 11118 Creekline Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 11118 Creekline Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 11118 Creekline Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11118 Creekline Meadow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 Creekline Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 11118 Creekline Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 11118 Creekline Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 11118 Creekline Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11118 Creekline Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11118 Creekline Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11118 Creekline Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11118 Creekline Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
