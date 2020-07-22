All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:35 AM

1102 Oxborough Drive

1102 Oxborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Oxborough Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in a quiet secluded section of highly desirable Nottingham Country, this charming 1-story home is well maintained, and move-in-ready! Beautiful mature trees and professional landscaping welcome you home! Multiple patios provide so many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors with your family and friends! Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and custom built-in shelving has plenty of natural light! chef's island kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel fridge! Large master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with new dual vanities and updated shower/tub combo! Large secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and bathroom with new flooring and hardware! TONS of greenspace in this private backyard with new fence, and extended back patio ideal for grilling or entertaining your family and friends! Amazing location near walking/biking trails and major highways, and zoned to highly acclaimed Katy schools! Washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Oxborough Drive have any available units?
1102 Oxborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1102 Oxborough Drive have?
Some of 1102 Oxborough Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Oxborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Oxborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Oxborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Oxborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1102 Oxborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Oxborough Drive offers parking.
Does 1102 Oxborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Oxborough Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Oxborough Drive have a pool?
No, 1102 Oxborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Oxborough Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1102 Oxborough Drive has accessible units.
Does 1102 Oxborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Oxborough Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Oxborough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Oxborough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
