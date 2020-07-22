1102 Oxborough Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Located in a quiet secluded section of highly desirable Nottingham Country, this charming 1-story home is well maintained, and move-in-ready! Beautiful mature trees and professional landscaping welcome you home! Multiple patios provide so many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors with your family and friends! Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and custom built-in shelving has plenty of natural light! chef's island kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel fridge! Large master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with new dual vanities and updated shower/tub combo! Large secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and bathroom with new flooring and hardware! TONS of greenspace in this private backyard with new fence, and extended back patio ideal for grilling or entertaining your family and friends! Amazing location near walking/biking trails and major highways, and zoned to highly acclaimed Katy schools! Washer and dryer included!