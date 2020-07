Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This nice and cozy patio home is located in the established subdivision of White Oak Bend. This home features fresh paint, tile flooring through out, updated kitchen boasts of granite countertops, and nice appliances, refreshed restrooms, spacious yard perfect for entertaining. Centrally located with easy access to 290, Beltway 8, minutes from 249, 610, 10 and 45. This is A MUST SEE!!!