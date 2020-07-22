10519 Brentway Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2-story 5 bedroom home in Norchester! Highly acclaimed Cy-Fair schools and in a great location! Near the Vintage for shopping and dining! Located near several main grocery stores!!! Nice large lot with a fenced in awesome backyard!!! Master bedroom is on the first floor with separate shower and tub and TWO closets! One was added and both are walk-ins! Storm doors at all three entries to go into this amazing home! Has a detached 2-car garage with a built in carport for storing another car or even a boat! This home has a nice long driveway, too! Upstairs has 4 nice sized bedrooms and then there is an EXTRA ROOM!!! Not to mention there is storage everywhere! Double oven and new microwave and dishwasher!!! The utility room is on the first floor! Great amenities in the Norchester subdivision!!! You must come see it quick! It won't last long! Schedule your showing now! Call with any questions!