10319 Tablerock Drive

Gorgeous renovated 3 bed, 2 bath property located in Jersey Village. This entire property has been renovated and waiting for someone to call it home. As you enter, you are greeted with a wonderful open plan dining/living area with high ceilings that leads into the kitchen and features a spectacular fire place. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, huge pantry, and brand new stainless appliances. Master bedroom has large closet and attached bathroom with updated shower and vanity. Guest bedrooms and closets are also well sized. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, and the beltway/290. Enjoy the neighborhood swimming pool and playground right around the corner. Live in a tech-friendly Smart Home, this service helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

