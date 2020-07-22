All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 14 2020 at 1:54 AM

10319 Tablerock Drive

10319 Tablerock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10319 Tablerock Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Gorgeous renovated 3 bed, 2 bath property located in Jersey Village. This entire property has been renovated and waiting for someone to call it home. As you enter, you are greeted with a wonderful open plan dining/living area with high ceilings that leads into the kitchen and features a spectacular fire place. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, huge pantry, and brand new stainless appliances. Master bedroom has large closet and attached bathroom with updated shower and vanity. Guest bedrooms and closets are also well sized. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, and the beltway/290. Enjoy the neighborhood swimming pool and playground right around the corner. Live in a tech-friendly Smart Home, this service helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10319 Tablerock Drive have any available units?
10319 Tablerock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10319 Tablerock Drive have?
Some of 10319 Tablerock Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10319 Tablerock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10319 Tablerock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 Tablerock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10319 Tablerock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10319 Tablerock Drive offer parking?
No, 10319 Tablerock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10319 Tablerock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10319 Tablerock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 Tablerock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10319 Tablerock Drive has a pool.
Does 10319 Tablerock Drive have accessible units?
No, 10319 Tablerock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 Tablerock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10319 Tablerock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10319 Tablerock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10319 Tablerock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
