Open House for Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled. Apologies for any inconvenience. This 3 Bed/2 Bath/2 Car Garage home is ready for move in and perfect for many Tenants! Located conveniently next to the Grand Parkway, 2920, and 249, you will find all new shopping, dining, and entertainment only minutes away from home. HOA also includes front yard maintenance and access to the community pool! With everything this wonderful home has to offer, it will not last long.