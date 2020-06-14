30 Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2203 Creek Drive
2203 Creek Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2358 sqft
2203 Creek Drive Available 07/15/20 LARGE 4 BR IN HARKER HEIGHTS! BRAND NEW LISTING!! - Fantastic four bedroom home in Harker Heights with two living areas and two dining areas! Over 2300 square feet all on one floor! Summer days will never be the

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
602 Diana Ln
602 Diana Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1508 sqft
Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020!!!! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Iron Jacket Trail
1806 Iron Jacket Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2178 sqft
When buying isn't an option, why not rent the most exquisite rental home on the market.
1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hymesa Estates
1 Unit Available
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Single Family Home with a total of 1416 SQFT. This home has a large living area with a cozy fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1283 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1309 N WS Young Drive
1309 North W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1028 sqft
Bedrooms with wood floors! - Single story home on a nice corner lot with great access to Fort Hood's Warrior Way Gate. Real wood floors can be found in the bedrooms, while the family room and additional living room have carpet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
119 Vine St
119 Vine St, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2278 sqft
**Available Now** - Subdivision: High Crest Schools; Sparta Elementary School South Belton Middle School Belton High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2601 Hidden Hill Drive
2601 Hidden Hill Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
2601 Hidden Hill Drive Available 07/15/20 *Lease Pending* No carpet here! - *Lease Pending* Lovely three bedroom, two bathroom home with attached garage with opener.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Trimmier Estates
1 Unit Available
610 Taurus Drive - 1
610 Taurus Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2696 sqft
Immaculate Home for Rent located in Trimmier Estates within Minutes to Amenities, Shopping, Excellent Schools and Fort Hood. Lots of Space, Room to Roam, Priced to Rent Quickly! Has plenty of backyard space, and even a has a nice swing set.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3102 Baldwin Loop
3102 Baldwin Loop, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1349 sqft
Check out this awesome duplex! This three bedroom cutie has lots of great features. For starters, there is wood laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, appliances and a ceramic tile backsplash.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
508 Powell Street
508 Powell Street, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
1060 sqft
Adorable two bedroom in need of new renters! This cutie features a spacious livingroom with wood flooring. The kitchen is equipped with white cabinets and appliances. The bedrooms have wood flooring and are a great size.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
425 W. Ave. C
425 West Avenue C, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$715
576 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Killeen. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer hook-ups. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1309 N W S Young Drive
1309 N W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1028 sqft
Single story home on a nice corner lot with great access to Fort Hood's Warrior Way Gate. Real wood floors can be found in two of the bedrooms, while the family room and third bedroom have carpet.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1504 Mamye Jane Drive
1504 Mamye Jane Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1223 sqft
BRAND NEW FLOORING - AVAILABLE NOW! - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath single family property provides all the comforts of home. Features spacious living areas, all electric appliances, family friendly lay out and a 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Hymesa Estates
1 Unit Available
4706 Pepper Mill Hollow
4706 Pepper Mill Hollow, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
1448 sqft
4706 Pepper Mill Hollow Available 04/20/20 COMING SOON! - Built in 1988, this single family residential house at 4706 Pepper Mill Hollow, Killeen TX, 76542 is approximately 1,448 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1208 PINE DRIVE
1208 Pine Dr, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1234 sqft
1208 PINE DRIVE Available 04/30/20 Well maintained 3 Bedroom! - Nice sized living room with hardwood flooring. Each of the three bedrooms have carpet. Fenced backyard with shade trees. Close Fort Hood. (RLNE2978309)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Yowell Ranch
1 Unit Available
9304 Sandyford Court
9304 Sandyford Court, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1661 sqft
A Distinctive Find! Live comfortably in this impeccable brick Contemporary home. The contemporary style of this home celebrates the best in modern design. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
5303 Golden Gate Drive
5303 Golden Gate Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1722 sqft
5303 Golden Gate Drive Available 08/14/20 This one is GOLDEN! - Available August 14th, 2020! Well-kept three bedroom, two bath home with attached two car garage in the popular Bridgewood addition.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Harker Heights, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harker Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

