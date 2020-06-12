170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Chaucer Lane
1208 Chaucer Ln, Harker Heights, TX
1208 Chaucer Lane Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Knights Ridge Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2200 Heights Drive
2200 Heights Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1560 sqft
2200 Heights Drive Available 08/10/20 2200 Heights Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
706 White Hawk
706 White Hawk Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Premium Rental in Skipcha Mt. Est - Ceramic tile entry, granite kitchen cabinets, deep sinks, marble fireplace, tile flooring throughout home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 N Mary Jo Dr
220 N Mary Jo Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1143 sqft
220 N Mary Jo Dr - B Available 07/29/20 High Quality 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Duplex, new construction in Harker Heights. - High Quality 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Duplex, new construction in Harker Heights. Scheduled completion estimated by end of June 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1915 Sutton Place
1915 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
1915 Sutton Place Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Sutton Place Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
408 Tomahawk Dr
408 Tomahawk Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1994 sqft
408 Tomahawk Dr Available 07/08/20 Skipcha Mountain Two Story - Look no further! This three bedroom two story home in Harker Heights Skipcha Mountain Estates has it all.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
306 Blackfoot
306 Blackfoot Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1955 sqft
306 Blackfoot Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2 Story 3 bedrooms 2.75 baths in a Cul-de-sac! - Stunning property with ample living space. Features a sunken living room, 2 dining areas, living room & master suite with fireplaces.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1114 BOULDER RUN
1114 Boulder Run, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1527 sqft
1114 BOULDER RUN Available 08/03/20 Unique style 3-Bedroom Home In Harker Heights - (RLNE3793955)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
115 Lone Shadow
115 Lone Shadow Dr, Harker Heights, TX
115 Lone Shadow Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha Mountain Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Union Grove Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
520 Arapaho Dr
520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2124 sqft
520 Arapaho Dr Available 08/07/20 520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights - This stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood in Harker Heights.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1805 Fox Trail
1805 Fox Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1466 sqft
1805 Fox Trail Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Fox Fire Meadow Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
122 Shawnee
122 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1877 sqft
122 Shawnee Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Union Grove Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
212 Crowfoot
212 Crowfoot Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2068 sqft
212 Crowfoot Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha Mountain Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Union Grove Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 Diana Ln
602 Diana Ln, Harker Heights, TX
Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020!!!! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 Volley Ln
1804 Volley Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1747 sqft
Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!! Spacious home located in Harker Heights. This gorgeous property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
1115 Doc Whitten Drive
1115 Doc Whitten Dr, Harker Heights, TX
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a 3 car garage. Features washer and dryer connections, fireplace, an electric range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
206 Shawnee Trail
206 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1385 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range. Pets must be approved by owner. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
919 Mustang Trl
919 Mustang Trl, Harker Heights, TX
This= 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer and dryer connections. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
907 End O Trl
907 End O Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1651 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
101 Harvest Loop
101 Harvest Loop, Harker Heights, TX
Beautiful home available! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car side entry garage / Corner lot Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
709 Fawn Trl
709 Fawn Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1931 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fireplace - Formal Dining Room - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Dual Oven - Microwave - Antique Chandelier - Double

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3104 Valley Oaks Circle
3104 Valley Oaks Cir, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1643 sqft
Enjoy quiet country living tucked away in Harker Heights! This beautifully maintained, and upgraded home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, plus an office! With a large outdoor patio, and mature trees, you're sure to love the outdoor peace and

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Skipcha South
1 Unit Available
108 W Running Wolf Trail
108 W Running Wolf Trl, Harker Heights, TX
This home is listed in the family friendly neighborhood of Skipcha Mountains in Harker Heights . Its a 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 3 living, 2 dining which offer plenty of space for the family in 3367 square feet. This property is available July 1 2020.

