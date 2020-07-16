All apartments in Harker Heights
Home
/
Harker Heights, TX
/
707 Bullwhip Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

707 Bullwhip Circle

707 Bullwhip Cir · No Longer Available
Harker Heights
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

707 Bullwhip Cir, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Skipcha South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Home in Harker Heights! - Property features 3 Bedrooms, 2.25 Bathrooms, an office and a 2 Car Garage. Along with many upgrades such as:

A spacious Master bedroom with master ensuite includes jetted tub, separate shower, privacy toilet, his and her walk in closets and a double vanity. The kitchen holds black appliances, island, eat in dining with bay window and tile flooring.
The spacious living room features a romantic wood burning fireplace, built in speaker system, carpet flooring, recessed lighting, and ceiling fan. Bedrooms feature carpet and ceiling fans. Let's not forget the out door space; privacy fenced yard, shed and inviting covered patio with ceiling fan to ease the Texas heat.

There is so much to love about this home. Come check it out ASAP because it wont last long.

All information provided; to include square footage, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Information for square footage is gathered from County Tax Records and is public information.

Application Fee:$55.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee per applicant age 18 years or older.

Pets: Owner discretion

All pets that reside in our homes must be spayed/neutered and current on rabies shots. Vet records required.

Pet Policy: There is a $300.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee PER Pet and have a maximum 2 pet standard. We DO NOT allow aggressive animals to reside in our homes to include: Pit Bulls, Akitas, German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Husky, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Presa Canario, Wolf Hybrids, ANY mix of these breeds or ANY vicious animal; regardless of size.

Please feel free to call the office to inquire on our Homes. We are always more than happy to answer your questions and schedule a time for key check out!

Sierra Rentals & Property Management
405 Liberty Street
Killeen, TX 76543
Office: (254) 213-2885
Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4214879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Bullwhip Circle have any available units?
707 Bullwhip Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harker Heights, TX.
What amenities does 707 Bullwhip Circle have?
Some of 707 Bullwhip Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Bullwhip Circle currently offering any rent specials?
707 Bullwhip Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Bullwhip Circle pet-friendly?
No, 707 Bullwhip Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harker Heights.
Does 707 Bullwhip Circle offer parking?
Yes, 707 Bullwhip Circle offers parking.
Does 707 Bullwhip Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Bullwhip Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Bullwhip Circle have a pool?
No, 707 Bullwhip Circle does not have a pool.
Does 707 Bullwhip Circle have accessible units?
No, 707 Bullwhip Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Bullwhip Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Bullwhip Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Bullwhip Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Bullwhip Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
