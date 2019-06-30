All apartments in Hackberry
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:10 AM

583 laverton dr

583 Laverton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

583 Laverton Dr, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
FRISCO ISD !!!!!!This Fabulous soft CONTEMPORARY home in a phillips creek ranch of FRISCO features open and bright interior spaces with large open kitchen AND dinning . Grand two story ceilings for dynamic space extension with oversized windows allowing a flood of natural light into the GREAT ROOM!!!luxurious master bath with his and hers vanities & walk in closet. this home features 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom with all living space on first floor including MEDIA ROOM . ADT SECURITY SYSTEM ,PEST CONTROL,SMART SWITCHES,6 IN-WALL HOME THEATER SPEAKERS,REFRIGERATOR,WASHER &DRYER INCLUDED. BIG SPACIOUS BACKYARD WITH OUTDOOR LIVING .SHOWING PREFERENCE BETWEEN 1:00PM-5:00 PM .MUST BE REPRESENTED BY AGENT .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 laverton dr have any available units?
583 laverton dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 583 laverton dr have?
Some of 583 laverton dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 laverton dr currently offering any rent specials?
583 laverton dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 laverton dr pet-friendly?
No, 583 laverton dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 583 laverton dr offer parking?
Yes, 583 laverton dr offers parking.
Does 583 laverton dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 laverton dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 laverton dr have a pool?
No, 583 laverton dr does not have a pool.
Does 583 laverton dr have accessible units?
No, 583 laverton dr does not have accessible units.
Does 583 laverton dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 laverton dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 583 laverton dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 laverton dr does not have units with air conditioning.

