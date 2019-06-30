583 laverton dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

FRISCO ISD !!!!!!This Fabulous soft CONTEMPORARY home in a phillips creek ranch of FRISCO features open and bright interior spaces with large open kitchen AND dinning . Grand two story ceilings for dynamic space extension with oversized windows allowing a flood of natural light into the GREAT ROOM!!!luxurious master bath with his and hers vanities & walk in closet. this home features 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom with all living space on first floor including MEDIA ROOM . ADT SECURITY SYSTEM ,PEST CONTROL,SMART SWITCHES,6 IN-WALL HOME THEATER SPEAKERS,REFRIGERATOR,WASHER &DRYER INCLUDED. BIG SPACIOUS BACKYARD WITH OUTDOOR LIVING .SHOWING PREFERENCE BETWEEN 1:00PM-5:00 PM .MUST BE REPRESENTED BY AGENT .