Home
/
Hackberry, TX
/
15909 Rockingham Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15909 Rockingham Street

15909 Rockingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

15909 Rockingham Street, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming, like new 4 BR 2 full Bath single family house, The 4th BR with French door can be used as study room. Covered porch in front and back doors, Granite countertop with SS Apps , Gas cook top and oven, Gas drop at backyard, Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, Enjoy all of the amenities community has to offer, Large community pool with slides and activities center covered picnic area. Neighbor parks with playgrounds and walking trail to lake. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, restaurants. Easy to access to 121, Dallas Tollway and 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15909 Rockingham Street have any available units?
15909 Rockingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 15909 Rockingham Street have?
Some of 15909 Rockingham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15909 Rockingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
15909 Rockingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15909 Rockingham Street pet-friendly?
No, 15909 Rockingham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 15909 Rockingham Street offer parking?
Yes, 15909 Rockingham Street offers parking.
Does 15909 Rockingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15909 Rockingham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15909 Rockingham Street have a pool?
Yes, 15909 Rockingham Street has a pool.
Does 15909 Rockingham Street have accessible units?
No, 15909 Rockingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15909 Rockingham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15909 Rockingham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15909 Rockingham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15909 Rockingham Street does not have units with air conditioning.

