15909 Rockingham Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool playground fireplace

Charming, like new 4 BR 2 full Bath single family house, The 4th BR with French door can be used as study room. Covered porch in front and back doors, Granite countertop with SS Apps , Gas cook top and oven, Gas drop at backyard, Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, Enjoy all of the amenities community has to offer, Large community pool with slides and activities center covered picnic area. Neighbor parks with playgrounds and walking trail to lake. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, restaurants. Easy to access to 121, Dallas Tollway and 380.