Great floor plan in Frisco, never lived in home ready for your family to make it theirs. 3 bedrooms and study down with large bonus room up which has closets and a full bathroom. Master has separate tub and shower and double vanity. Kitchen is open to eating and living area. Kitchen has gas range and fridge and washer and dryer with built in microwave and dishwasher. Fireplace has gas logs. Fenced yard. Pets on case by case basis.