Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful single story house located near the award-winning ISD schools of Little Elm in Frisco. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 living area, 1 dining areas, and a spacious Kitchen with granite counter top and natural stone. The house has ceramic tile and carpet. Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and Garden Tub . All bedrooms are wired for Ethernet. Also a spacious backyard with fencing all around. .