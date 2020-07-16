All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 5308 Kayway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, TX
/
5308 Kayway Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

5308 Kayway Drive

5308 Kayway Drive · (214) 697-2078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5308 Kayway Drive, Greenville, TX 75402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spectacular ranch style home with breathtaking updates throughout. Neutral paint throughout, beautiful flooring, and moulding details, as well as recessed ceilings, updated fixtures, and built-ins. Huge master suite with custom walk-in closet. Mas bath features vanity sinks, oversized glass shower and tub. Gorgeous wood flooring in main areas, carpet in beds and fam room. Covered carport in rear with spacious yard on .3 acres surrounded by mature shade trees.

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Kayway Drive have any available units?
5308 Kayway Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5308 Kayway Drive have?
Some of 5308 Kayway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Kayway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Kayway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Kayway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Kayway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 5308 Kayway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Kayway Drive offers parking.
Does 5308 Kayway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Kayway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Kayway Drive have a pool?
No, 5308 Kayway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Kayway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5308 Kayway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Kayway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Kayway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Kayway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 Kayway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5308 Kayway Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerwind Apartment Homes
6115 Jack Finney Blvd
Greenville, TX 75402
King Place Apartments
4700 King Street
Greenville, TX 75401
Residences at Bear Creek
5501 Sayle St
Greenville, TX 75402

Similar Pages

Greenville 3 BedroomsGreenville Apartments with Parking
Greenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXParis, TXDenison, TX
Fairview, TXEnnis, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXCommerce, TXMelissa, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXCelina, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity