5308 Kayway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Spectacular ranch style home with breathtaking updates throughout. Neutral paint throughout, beautiful flooring, and moulding details, as well as recessed ceilings, updated fixtures, and built-ins. Huge master suite with custom walk-in closet. Mas bath features vanity sinks, oversized glass shower and tub. Gorgeous wood flooring in main areas, carpet in beds and fam room. Covered carport in rear with spacious yard on .3 acres surrounded by mature shade trees.



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage