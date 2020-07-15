2901 Lee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Stunning, unique with lots of character and natural lighting! This West Lee Street Loft is nestled in the heart of downtown Greenville where you will find shopping and dining and entertainment as well as enjoy peace & seclusion within your new home. This adorable 2 bedroom includes spacious living and dining area, kitchen & 2 bathrooms. Over 1000 square feet of Urban Living space ready for you to move in. This home is open, well-wired and bright. The finishes are everything you’d expect………custom cabinets, tile flooring, designer fixtures, modern lighting, walk-in closets, washer-dryer connection, all while bringing a fresh vibe to apartment living through a creative floor plan.