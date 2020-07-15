All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2901 Lee Street

2901 Lee Street · (469) 222-9349
Location

2901 Lee Street, Greenville, TX 75401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Stunning, unique with lots of character and natural lighting! This West Lee Street Loft is nestled in the heart of downtown Greenville where you will find shopping and dining and entertainment as well as enjoy peace & seclusion within your new home. This adorable 2 bedroom includes spacious living and dining area, kitchen & 2 bathrooms. Over 1000 square feet of Urban Living space ready for you to move in. This home is open, well-wired and bright. The finishes are everything you’d expect………custom cabinets, tile flooring, designer fixtures, modern lighting, walk-in closets, washer-dryer connection, all while bringing a fresh vibe to apartment living through a creative floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Lee Street have any available units?
2901 Lee Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2901 Lee Street have?
Some of 2901 Lee Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Lee Street pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Lee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 2901 Lee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Lee Street offers parking.
Does 2901 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 2901 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 2901 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Lee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Lee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
