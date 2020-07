Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom home! Great open floor plan and amazing storage. Split bedrooms. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Gigantic island with breakfast bar. Over sized utility room with another pantry or cleaning closet. Front coat closet, hall linen closet and master linen. Beautiful wood-look vinyl plank floors and tile in all wet areas. Fresh paint and detailed cleaning. Fenced backyard. Easy maintenance yard. Acton Schools. Come see for yourself!