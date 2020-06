Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LUXURY RENTAL HOME. This home is basically new. You will love this quiet subdivision. Home features open concept with split bedrooms. Study or office is a bonus. Kitchen has gas cook top for all the special meals you desire. Granite tops throughout this lovely home. Mater has nice walk-in shower with a relaxing garden tub. Super large walk in closet. Bedromms 2 and 3 are a great size with excellent closet space. Lush yard with flower beds you can make your own. Large patio to enjoy your time outside. One small pet can be welcome on a case to case basis. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Application fee is 100.00 per family not per person.