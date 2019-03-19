All apartments in Glenn Heights
211 Tejas Drive

211 Tejas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Tejas Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house and one car garage located in Glenn Heights. Nice size back yard. This home is equipped with all appliances including a washer & dryer. Hardwood & tile flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom.
This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Tejas Drive have any available units?
211 Tejas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 211 Tejas Drive have?
Some of 211 Tejas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Tejas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Tejas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Tejas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 Tejas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 211 Tejas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 Tejas Drive offers parking.
Does 211 Tejas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Tejas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Tejas Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Tejas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Tejas Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Tejas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Tejas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Tejas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Tejas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Tejas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

