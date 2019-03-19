Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house and one car garage located in Glenn Heights. Nice size back yard. This home is equipped with all appliances including a washer & dryer. Hardwood & tile flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 Tejas Drive have any available units?
211 Tejas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 211 Tejas Drive have?
Some of 211 Tejas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Tejas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Tejas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.