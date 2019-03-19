211 Tejas Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house and one car garage located in Glenn Heights. Nice size back yard. This home is equipped with all appliances including a washer & dryer. Hardwood & tile flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom.

This is a must see!