Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2000 Verde Drive

2000 Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Verde Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

2000 Verde, Glenn Heights, TX - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage and fenced back yard! - This is a fully remodeled home with lots of character. New paint and wood laminate flooring make it an easy move-in, ready to go! Open living space plus tile everywhere but the bedrooms (where there is hardwood laminate flooring) make this a wonderful home that is easy to maintain. The home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, keeping traffic minimal. Great neighbors! Better hurry as this one will rent fast!

Please go online at www.fbmproperty.com to view pictures and details of this property or call our office to arrange your personal viewing at 972-878-7368 option 1. NOTE: TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PURCHASE RENTAL INSURANCE.

Additionally, you can apply online, attach all required documents, and even pay online.

Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!

(RLNE4572595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Verde Drive have any available units?
2000 Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 2000 Verde Drive have?
Some of 2000 Verde Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Verde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Verde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 2000 Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 2000 Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 2000 Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Verde Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Verde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Verde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

