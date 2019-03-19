All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1610 Clemson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1610 Clemson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 Clemson Drive

1610 Clemson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1610 Clemson Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two story, 4 bed, 2.5 bath home on the corner. Sparkling in-ground gunite pool for outdoor fun! Large living area with a fireplace. Spacious master suite and guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the second floor. Large backyard enough to entertain guests.
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Clemson Drive have any available units?
1610 Clemson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1610 Clemson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Clemson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Clemson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Clemson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Clemson Drive offer parking?
No, 1610 Clemson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Clemson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Clemson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Clemson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1610 Clemson Drive has a pool.
Does 1610 Clemson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 Clemson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Clemson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Clemson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Clemson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Clemson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District