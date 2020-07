Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Like new condition, house has new flooring, fresh coat of paint , new appliances . Bedrooms has new ceiling fans and blinds , Master bedroom is separate . Kitchen and bathrooms have new granite counter tops. Open concept floor plan in living area and kitchen. Spacious backyard for entertainment. Located near public schools and major roads.House in move in ready stage, no pets or housing vouchers.