Glenn Heights, TX
1132 Mountain View Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:53 PM

1132 Mountain View Street

1132 Mountain View Street · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Mountain View Street, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 2 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready!  Cozy living room with fireplace!  Great kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances!  Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout!  Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=vrYFMU5suA&env=production.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Mountain View Street have any available units?
1132 Mountain View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1132 Mountain View Street have?
Some of 1132 Mountain View Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Mountain View Street currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Mountain View Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Mountain View Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Mountain View Street is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Mountain View Street offer parking?
No, 1132 Mountain View Street does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Mountain View Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Mountain View Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Mountain View Street have a pool?
No, 1132 Mountain View Street does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Mountain View Street have accessible units?
No, 1132 Mountain View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Mountain View Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Mountain View Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Mountain View Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Mountain View Street does not have units with air conditioning.

