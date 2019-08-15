1132 Mountain View Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 2 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=vrYFMU5suA&env=production.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.