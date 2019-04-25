1111 Noblewood Drive

Cozy comfortable 4 bedrooms 2 baths with split bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar open to the large living area. Within walking distance of middle school & park. No Govt. Subsidy or Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
