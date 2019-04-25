All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:32 AM

1111 Noblewood Drive

1111 Noblewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Noblewood Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Cozy comfortable 4 bedrooms 2 baths with split bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar open to the large living area. Within walking distance of middle school & park. No Govt. Subsidy or Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Noblewood Drive have any available units?
1111 Noblewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1111 Noblewood Drive have?
Some of 1111 Noblewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Noblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Noblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Noblewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Noblewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1111 Noblewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Noblewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1111 Noblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Noblewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Noblewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1111 Noblewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Noblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Noblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Noblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Noblewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Noblewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Noblewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

