1111 Noblewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Cozy comfortable 4 bedrooms 2 baths with split bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar open to the large living area. Within walking distance of middle school & park. No Govt. Subsidy or Section 8.