Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

19837 FM 2252

19837 Farm-to-Market Road 2252 · No Longer Available
Location

19837 Farm-to-Market Road 2252, Garden Ridge, TX 78266

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"Cute 1950's 3-1.5/2 Farm House. All on Central Ht/AC, Ceiling Fans and Mini Blinds throughout. All appliances. RV/Boat Parking. No Water Bills. Use Front Door Only for showings in and out. No Pets-No Smokers-Good Credit. AVAILABLE NOW."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19837 FM 2252 have any available units?
19837 FM 2252 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Ridge, TX.
Is 19837 FM 2252 currently offering any rent specials?
19837 FM 2252 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19837 FM 2252 pet-friendly?
No, 19837 FM 2252 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Ridge.
Does 19837 FM 2252 offer parking?
Yes, 19837 FM 2252 offers parking.
Does 19837 FM 2252 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19837 FM 2252 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19837 FM 2252 have a pool?
No, 19837 FM 2252 does not have a pool.
Does 19837 FM 2252 have accessible units?
No, 19837 FM 2252 does not have accessible units.
Does 19837 FM 2252 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19837 FM 2252 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19837 FM 2252 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19837 FM 2252 has units with air conditioning.
