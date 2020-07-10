Amenities

GORGEOUS Executive Rental in incredible location 2 blocks from the Beach! Fabulous engineered hardwood floors throughout, marble and quartz counter tops. Wonderful open concept, perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Designer paint scheme throughout. Gourmet dream kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, gas stove with grill, oversize refrigerator with dedicated freezer. Oversized two-car garage with plenty of storage. Double pane storm windows. Sprinkler system, lawncare provided. Separate Hardiplank storage building. The best is the incredible deck in the back yard with gorgeous views of the beach! You'll love this private and quite neighborhood!!