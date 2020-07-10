All apartments in Galveston
5927 Maco

5927 Maco · No Longer Available
Location

5927 Maco, Galveston, TX 77551
Central City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GORGEOUS Executive Rental in incredible location 2 blocks from the Beach! Fabulous engineered hardwood floors throughout, marble and quartz counter tops. Wonderful open concept, perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Designer paint scheme throughout. Gourmet dream kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, gas stove with grill, oversize refrigerator with dedicated freezer. Oversized two-car garage with plenty of storage. Double pane storm windows. Sprinkler system, lawncare provided. Separate Hardiplank storage building. The best is the incredible deck in the back yard with gorgeous views of the beach! You'll love this private and quite neighborhood!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5927 Maco have any available units?
5927 Maco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 5927 Maco have?
Some of 5927 Maco's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5927 Maco currently offering any rent specials?
5927 Maco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5927 Maco pet-friendly?
No, 5927 Maco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5927 Maco offer parking?
Yes, 5927 Maco offers parking.
Does 5927 Maco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5927 Maco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5927 Maco have a pool?
No, 5927 Maco does not have a pool.
Does 5927 Maco have accessible units?
No, 5927 Maco does not have accessible units.
Does 5927 Maco have units with dishwashers?
No, 5927 Maco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5927 Maco have units with air conditioning?
No, 5927 Maco does not have units with air conditioning.

