5806 Ave S 1/2

Fresh interior paint and new appliances in this Mid-town Galveston Neighborhood home! Walk or ride your bike to the Beach, Fishing Pier, Shopping, Schools, Restaurants and Grocery Stores! This property has an attached one car garage with access from the paved alley; additional front street parking and a small, private yard. Home is 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms, open concept, and an extra walk-in storage closet. Whole house has easy care vinyl flooring. Have tools and toys? This home features a large storage closet in the garage as well! Yard maintenance is included in the cost of rent. Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer. Don't miss this one!