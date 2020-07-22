5703 Calico Crossing

Amenities
Beautiful Trendmaker home with stone elevation is ready for a new tenant!Hardwood floors in study/living room,family&dining room,stairs,upstairs hallway and game room*Tile floors in entry,kitchen,breakfast area and utility room*Kitchen w/ granite countertops,spice racks on either side of cooktop and elevated dishwasher*Utility room with folding table and laundry shoot*Master has sitting area with fireplace*Master bath has shower with double shower heads and jetted tub*2car Garage w/5-ft extension. This home DID NOT FLOOD.