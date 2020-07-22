5703 Calico Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Trendmaker home with stone elevation is ready for a new tenant!Hardwood floors in study/living room,family&dining room,stairs,upstairs hallway and game room*Tile floors in entry,kitchen,breakfast area and utility room*Kitchen w/ granite countertops,spice racks on either side of cooktop and elevated dishwasher*Utility room with folding table and laundry shoot*Master has sitting area with fireplace*Master bath has shower with double shower heads and jetted tub*2car Garage w/5-ft extension. This home DID NOT FLOOD.