Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
5703 Calico Crossing
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5703 Calico Crossing

5703 Calico Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5703 Calico Crossing Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Trendmaker home with stone elevation is ready for a new tenant!Hardwood floors in study/living room,family&dining room,stairs,upstairs hallway and game room*Tile floors in entry,kitchen,breakfast area and utility room*Kitchen w/ granite countertops,spice racks on either side of cooktop and elevated dishwasher*Utility room with folding table and laundry shoot*Master has sitting area with fireplace*Master bath has shower with double shower heads and jetted tub*2car Garage w/5-ft extension. This home DID NOT FLOOD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 Calico Crossing have any available units?
5703 Calico Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 5703 Calico Crossing have?
Some of 5703 Calico Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 Calico Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Calico Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Calico Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 5703 Calico Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 5703 Calico Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 5703 Calico Crossing offers parking.
Does 5703 Calico Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5703 Calico Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Calico Crossing have a pool?
No, 5703 Calico Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Calico Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5703 Calico Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Calico Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5703 Calico Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 Calico Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 Calico Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
