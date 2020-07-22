5515 Langhorne Court

Amenities

Magnificent home in Cinco Ranch Southpark, featuring a large 13,000+ sq ft lot. Only 8 minutes from The Grand Parkway and in the #1 rated school district in the Houston area - Katy ISD! Vaulted ceilings and gorgeous Marble floors. Spectacular one of a kind kitchen with Counter top stove, top of the line appliances and granite counter tops. Huge Upstairs Game room or media room. Large master suite with garden tub and walk in shower and large walk-in closet. Large backyard with wonderful pool and spa! Hurry this one is sure to not last long!