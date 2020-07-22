All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 5515 Langhorne Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
5515 Langhorne Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

5515 Langhorne Court

5515 Langhorne Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5515 Langhorne Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77450
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Magnificent home in Cinco Ranch Southpark, featuring a large 13,000+ sq ft lot. Only 8 minutes from The Grand Parkway and in the #1 rated school district in the Houston area - Katy ISD! Vaulted ceilings and gorgeous Marble floors. Spectacular one of a kind kitchen with Counter top stove, top of the line appliances and granite counter tops. Huge Upstairs Game room or media room. Large master suite with garden tub and walk in shower and large walk-in closet. Large backyard with wonderful pool and spa! Hurry this one is sure to not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Langhorne Court have any available units?
5515 Langhorne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 5515 Langhorne Court have?
Some of 5515 Langhorne Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Langhorne Court currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Langhorne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Langhorne Court pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Langhorne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 5515 Langhorne Court offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Langhorne Court offers parking.
Does 5515 Langhorne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Langhorne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Langhorne Court have a pool?
Yes, 5515 Langhorne Court has a pool.
Does 5515 Langhorne Court have accessible units?
Yes, 5515 Langhorne Court has accessible units.
Does 5515 Langhorne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Langhorne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Langhorne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 Langhorne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr
Richmond, TX 77407
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093
Richmond, TX 77406
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln
Stafford, TX 77477
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine