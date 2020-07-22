5103 Shadow Breeze Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking playground pool tennis court

INQUIRE ABOUT MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! Meticulously maintained home located in Cinco Ranch w/all world class amenities included (parks, trails, pools, tennis ct, etc.). 2-sty entry leads to the formal dining w/wood flooring & crown molding. Kitchen features REAL granite counters (not corian or silestone), stainless appliances, brkfst bar, gas-cooking & brkfst area. Calm, neutral colors (no Green or Orange walls). Large family room opens to kitchen w/soaring ceilings & a wall of windows over-looking the huge, well-manicured backyard with covered patio. Lovely master suite w/double sinks & large walk-in closet. Spacious game room & 3 large sized bedrooms located upstairs. Automatic sprinkler system. Zoned to award winning Katy ISD Middle and High school & only minutes away (walk, bike or drive). Easy access to 99, I-10, Westpark Toll, La Centerra shopping & restaurants. Perfect for alike. 2 min walk to playground & waterfall. Elem. school is right across Cinco Ranch Blvd.