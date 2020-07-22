All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated July 9 2019 at 4:58 PM

5103 Shadow Breeze Lane

5103 Shadow Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5103 Shadow Breeze Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
INQUIRE ABOUT MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! Meticulously maintained home located in Cinco Ranch w/all world class amenities included (parks, trails, pools, tennis ct, etc.). 2-sty entry leads to the formal dining w/wood flooring & crown molding. Kitchen features REAL granite counters (not corian or silestone), stainless appliances, brkfst bar, gas-cooking & brkfst area. Calm, neutral colors (no Green or Orange walls). Large family room opens to kitchen w/soaring ceilings & a wall of windows over-looking the huge, well-manicured backyard with covered patio. Lovely master suite w/double sinks & large walk-in closet. Spacious game room & 3 large sized bedrooms located upstairs. Automatic sprinkler system. Zoned to award winning Katy ISD Middle and High school & only minutes away (walk, bike or drive). Easy access to 99, I-10, Westpark Toll, La Centerra shopping & restaurants. Perfect for alike. 2 min walk to playground & waterfall. Elem. school is right across Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane have any available units?
5103 Shadow Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane have?
Some of 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5103 Shadow Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane offers parking.
Does 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane has a pool.
Does 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane has accessible units.
Does 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5103 Shadow Breeze Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
