4406 Peppermint Hill Ln, Richmond, TX 77469

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Stunning 3/4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Richmond, TX with gorgeous wood flooring everywhere and carpet in bedrooms! The open floor plan includes a large eat-in kitchen with a pantry. The immaculate master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a large garden tub and separate shower in the private bath. You will love entertaining in the grassy, fenced backyard.

Stunning 3/4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Richmond, TX with gorgeous wood flooring everywhere and carpet in bedrooms! The open floor plan includes a large eat-in kitchen with a pantry. The immaculate master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a large garden tub and separate shower in the private bath. You will love entertaining in the grassy, fenced backyard.