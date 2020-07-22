3435 Lily Ranch Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Wonderful and well maintained home on a cul de sac street. High ceilings in the public areas. Tile throughout. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, glass mosaic and travertine backsplash, kitchen island, gas range, lots of cabinets, and breakfast area with window seat. Formal dining room. Family room with backyard views. Master suite with backyard views and lovely ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, granite countertops, separate soaking tub and shower, large walk-in closet and separate toilet area.