28511 Blue Holly Lane
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:39 PM

28511 Blue Holly Lane

28511 Blue Holly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28511 Blue Holly Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderful owners looking for great tenants to enjoy this gorgeous Perry home in Firethorne! Open floor plan features great room with back wall of windows overlooking the covered patio and pool sized backyard. Family room has gas fireplace, custom built ins and two story ceilings. Hardwired Nest security system. Dining, study and Master bedroom have beautiful hardwood floors. Chefs Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, center island, designer lighting and breakfast bar. Master retreat has a sitting area, wood floors, and large windows. Master bath down features his and hers walk in closets, double vanities, glass shower, and garden tub. Entertain upstairs with a large game room and media room. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, two which feature walk in closets and share a Hollywood bathroom. Freshly painted interior and exterior -- 2018, 2018 -- front door, 3 car tandem garage with epoxy flooring, and French drain system with gutters. 2017 -- roof and fencing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28511 Blue Holly Lane have any available units?
28511 Blue Holly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 28511 Blue Holly Lane have?
Some of 28511 Blue Holly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28511 Blue Holly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28511 Blue Holly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28511 Blue Holly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28511 Blue Holly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 28511 Blue Holly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28511 Blue Holly Lane offers parking.
Does 28511 Blue Holly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28511 Blue Holly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28511 Blue Holly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28511 Blue Holly Lane has a pool.
Does 28511 Blue Holly Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 28511 Blue Holly Lane has accessible units.
Does 28511 Blue Holly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28511 Blue Holly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 28511 Blue Holly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28511 Blue Holly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
