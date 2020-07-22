28511 Blue Holly Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage media room

Wonderful owners looking for great tenants to enjoy this gorgeous Perry home in Firethorne! Open floor plan features great room with back wall of windows overlooking the covered patio and pool sized backyard. Family room has gas fireplace, custom built ins and two story ceilings. Hardwired Nest security system. Dining, study and Master bedroom have beautiful hardwood floors. Chefs Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, center island, designer lighting and breakfast bar. Master retreat has a sitting area, wood floors, and large windows. Master bath down features his and hers walk in closets, double vanities, glass shower, and garden tub. Entertain upstairs with a large game room and media room. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, two which feature walk in closets and share a Hollywood bathroom. Freshly painted interior and exterior -- 2018, 2018 -- front door, 3 car tandem garage with epoxy flooring, and French drain system with gutters. 2017 -- roof and fencing.