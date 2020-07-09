All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane

27702 Yorkshire Brook Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27702 Yorkshire Brook Ln, Fort Bend County, TX 77441

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Situated in the ACCLAIMED KATY ISD school zone and conveniently located near the ENERGY CORRIDOR and minutes from PRIME shopping, dining, and entertainment. This unique 5 bedroom 5 bath OPEN FLOOR plan includes upgraded features throughout, GRANITE kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar, upgraded 42 inch cabinets, rich hardwoods in the dining room, gaslog fireplace, study, GAME ROOM + MEDIA. The study can be used as a 6th bedroom, if needed, as it has a window and a closet. What makes this floorplan unique are the three bedrooms downstairs (two of which have private bathrooms - one being the master). Upstairs there is an additional master bedroom and secondary bedroom. It also features an insulated attic which provides a huge storage area at indoor temperatures. Great storage area for all the holiday decor. Don't miss out on this rare gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane have any available units?
27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane have?
Some of 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace
Richmond, TX 77407
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd
Richmond, TX 77407
Richmond House
402 S 11th St
Richmond, TX 77469
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy
Cinco Ranch, TX 77450
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd
Rosenberg, TX 77469
Haven at Bellaire
20220 Bellaire Boulevard
Richmond, TX 77407

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine