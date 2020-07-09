27702 Yorkshire Brook Lane

Amenities
Situated in the ACCLAIMED KATY ISD school zone and conveniently located near the ENERGY CORRIDOR and minutes from PRIME shopping, dining, and entertainment. This unique 5 bedroom 5 bath OPEN FLOOR plan includes upgraded features throughout, GRANITE kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar, upgraded 42 inch cabinets, rich hardwoods in the dining room, gaslog fireplace, study, GAME ROOM + MEDIA. The study can be used as a 6th bedroom, if needed, as it has a window and a closet. What makes this floorplan unique are the three bedrooms downstairs (two of which have private bathrooms - one being the master). Upstairs there is an additional master bedroom and secondary bedroom. It also features an insulated attic which provides a huge storage area at indoor temperatures. Great storage area for all the holiday decor. Don't miss out on this rare gem!