Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
25702 Creek Ledge Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:50 PM

25702 Creek Ledge Drive

25702 Creek Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25702 Creek Ledge Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Stately in a highly desirable area! When you enter this you're greeted by a grand two-story entryway with a curved wrought iron staircase. The large living area is light and bright, tall windows and is open to the kitchen. Features ; large kitchen opn to the living room, granite top, stainless appliances,, tile floors, the large yard is plenty large enough for a pool. Upstairs, the game room is spacious enough for a pool table and on the chance to make this gorgeous, energy-efficient home yours! Schedule a tour today! Awesome KISD schools ...and look at the low tax rate compared to the newer subdivisions. Area pool and park for the all to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25702 Creek Ledge Drive have any available units?
25702 Creek Ledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 25702 Creek Ledge Drive have?
Some of 25702 Creek Ledge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25702 Creek Ledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25702 Creek Ledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25702 Creek Ledge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25702 Creek Ledge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 25702 Creek Ledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25702 Creek Ledge Drive offers parking.
Does 25702 Creek Ledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25702 Creek Ledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25702 Creek Ledge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25702 Creek Ledge Drive has a pool.
Does 25702 Creek Ledge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 25702 Creek Ledge Drive has accessible units.
Does 25702 Creek Ledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25702 Creek Ledge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25702 Creek Ledge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25702 Creek Ledge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
