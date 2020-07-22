25702 Creek Ledge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool pool table garage

Stately in a highly desirable area! When you enter this you're greeted by a grand two-story entryway with a curved wrought iron staircase. The large living area is light and bright, tall windows and is open to the kitchen. Features ; large kitchen opn to the living room, granite top, stainless appliances,, tile floors, the large yard is plenty large enough for a pool. Upstairs, the game room is spacious enough for a pool table and on the chance to make this gorgeous, energy-efficient home yours! Schedule a tour today! Awesome KISD schools ...and look at the low tax rate compared to the newer subdivisions. Area pool and park for the all to enjoy.